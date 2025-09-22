Iowa HHS director Kelly Garcia resigns

Governor Kim Reynolds announced today that Iowa Department of Health and Human Services director Kelly Garcia has resigned and will leave the agency next month.

Garcia started with the state in November 2019 as the head of the Department of Human Services and was appointed interim director of the Department of Public Health the following June. The two agencies then combined under her leadership. She was a key part of the state response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and redesigning the state’s behavioral health system.

Governor Reynolds has appointed Larry Johnson, the Director of the Iowa Department of Inspections, Appeals and Licensing (DIAL), to succeed Garcia.

Garcia said in a statement: “Serving as the inaugural Director of Iowa’s Department of Health and Human Services has been a profound privilege. I’m deeply proud of our work to support Iowa’s families, from strengthening child protective services to improving health care access, especially for Iowa’s most vulnerable. I’m thankful to Governor Reynolds for this tremendous opportunity and to the incredible HHS team for their tireless dedication to our state.”

Garcia did not indicate what her plans are after leaving in October.