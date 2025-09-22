Second death linked to Marshalltown Legionnaires outbreak

The state has confirmed the second death from the Legionnaires Disease outbreak in Marshalltown.

The Department of Health and Human Services says an elderly adult with multiple underlying health conditions died from the disease September 18th. The Department says all available evidence continues to indicate cooling towers are the most likely source of the outbreak — but the direct source has not been confirmed.

A statement from State Medical Examiner, Dr. Robert Kruse, says they are encouraged to see fewer new confirmed cases. It says the state will continue working with local officials to disinfect towers and it will take more time to see if this has led to a decrease in the number of cases.