Tips so Iowans with kids can spot secret vaping hoodies

Iowa parents are being warned about how stealthy vaping products are becoming, and that they’ll need to be even more vigilant to prevent their kids from getting hooked.

Michelle Gilbertson, a wellness education specialist at Emplify Health by Gundersen, says the makers of vaping products are targeting youth with fruity, cotton candy flavors and they know kids will want to try and hide those products from their folks.

“There are sweatshirt hoodies where the vape is actually hooked up to the hoodie string and the person vapes through the string, so it’s very hard to detect,” Gilbertson says. “The important thing is to have a conversation with any youth in your life. Explain to them that vaping is addictive.”

State health officials say recent surveys find one in four Iowa high schoolers vape, and one in ten middle schoolers. Some teens can be especially good at hiding things from their parents, but Gilbertson says it’s tough to cover up the smell if they’ve been vaping in the house.

“It’s usually sweet smelling, it usually smells like perfume, so if you are sensing that your young one at home is vaping, I would have a conversation,” Gilbertson says. “Ask them, ‘I’ve noticed a cotton candy smell. Is that a new body spray you have, or you where is that smell coming from?'”

Some argue that vaping is a healthier alternative to smoking tobacco, but Gilbertson says studies are finding the negative health impacts are very similar.

“Most vapes have nicotine in them and nicotine is highly addictive,” Gilbertson says. “It causes changes in your brain, it causes changes in your cardiovascular system as well as your respiratory system, and it can impact people of all ages, including young people as well as adults.”

Gilbertson says vaping can be especially harmful to young people.

“Youth are very vulnerable in that their brain doesn’t fully develop until they’re 25,” Gilbertson says. “So if you are introducing nicotine to a young developing brain, it’s going to be causing changes that can impact them five years, 10 years, way further down the line.”

Vaping has only been around 20 years or so, and she says the long-term side effects and health impacts still aren’t known.

Emplify Health by Gundersen has clinics in Calmar, Decorah, Fayette, Lansing, Postville and Waukon, and a hospital in West Union.