Amid Legionnaires’ disease outbreak, Marshalltown leaders keep festival site

Marshalltown’s city council has voted to keep the community’s annual fall festival activities in downtown Marshalltown despite concerns about the outbreak of Legionnaires’ Disease that has sickened dozens over the past month and contributed to the deaths of two elderly residents.

Marshall County Public Health Director Sydney Grewell recommended moving “Oktemberfest” from its traditional location in and around the courthouse square. The city council discussed what options they had and ultimately voted 4-3 to keep the festival in downtown Marshalltown. The Oktemberfest Committee has confirmed this morning they are keeping the festival in downtown Marshalltown, with most of the activities happening on Church Street.

Since August 24, 71 cases of Legionnaires’ disease have been confirmed in Marshalltown and two elderly people with underlying health conditions have died. Public health officials believe the outbreak is likely connected to cooling towers on large buildings in Marshalltown that are being tested and cleaned.

