Baby boy given up under Iowa’s Safe Haven law

A baby was turned over to the state earlier this month under the Safe Haven program.

The Department of Health and Human Services says the baby boy was born September 8th and will be cared for by a foster family until it can be adopted. It is the fourth baby turned over this year and the first boy after two girls were turned over in February and one in May.

The law allowsparents who determine they cannot care for the child to turn it over before it is 90 days old. There have been 78 Safe Haven babies since the law was enacted in 2002.

For more information the Safe Haven program, visit https://hhs.iowa.gov/programs/CPS/safe-haven.

If you are interested in becoming a foster parent or adopting, visit https://iowafosterandadoption.org/.