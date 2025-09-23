Gulf Coast ticks found in Iowa for the first time

A student at the University of Dubuque is being credited with finding two rare types of ticks, one that’s never been confirmed in Iowa before.

Senior biology major Paige Manning found both a Lone Star tick and a Gulf Coast tick at the Wolter Woods and Prairies Environmental Stewardship and Retreat Center in Dubuque County.

Manning’s advisor and biology professor Kelly Grussendorf says it’s a thrilling discovery.

“She was just working in the grasses and in the prairie area and found a tick on her, and then looked at it and recognized that it didn’t look like the two that we’ve always seen for the past years and years in this area,” Grussendorf says. “It looked a little bit different and so she had the eye to be able to say that it was not the typical.”

Once under the microscope, the ticks were confirmed — marking the first time a Lone Star tick was found in Dubuque County and the first time a Gulf Coast tick has been spotted anywhere in the state.

“It’s a huge deal, especially for a student, in an exciting way, because she’s the one that was able to find it, the one that was doing the work and able to recognize that it was different,” Grussendorf says. “It’s huge because this tick is one that commonly is found in the South. The name is because of its location along the Gulf Coast, and you wouldn’t expect it in Iowa.”

The Gulf Coast tick can be mistaken for the dog tick, which is much more common in Iowa, but the mouth parts of a Gulf Coast tick are larger and the back is more vibrant.

All ticks can carry diseases that can be harmful to people, pets and livestock. If you’re spending any time outdoors, Grussendorf says to be vigilant for these tiny insects.

“I don’t think we need to be worried and concerned. I think we just need to be aware,” Grussendorf says. “When you’re spending the day outside and walking through the grasses, especially if it’s the prairie areas where it’s tall and going into wooded areas, do a check, look and make sure that it’s not on you or on your pet.”

Earlier this month, Grussendorf and Manning formally reported the discovery of two Lone Star ticks and three Gulf Coast ticks to the Iowa Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Six specimens of the same species must be found in order for a tick to be considered established in an area.