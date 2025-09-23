Horticulturist says Iowa oaks’ mast year helps outpace predators

Many Iowa oak trees are producing a bumper crop of acorns this year. Iowa State University Extension Horticulture Specialist Aaron Steil says it’s a “mast year” for oaks.

“This is something that happens probably every three to five years. It’s pretty dependent on the weather, but it’s not very regular, so they do tend to catch us a little off guard when it happens,” Steil says. “…It’s a great thing for the tree, but it can be a big nuisance for us and so we do have a lot more clean-up this year.”

The mast cycle is not unique to oak trees. “We see this with things like walnuts and hickories,” Steil says. “We saw this this spring with maples, especially silver maple and red maple had these huge seed sets of those little whirly helicopters.”

Steil says there is a theory of why trees do this and it’s related to the survival of the species. “If the tree always produced the same number of seeds every year, then the predators of that seed — the rodents, the squirrels — their populations would match the seed populations and it would be really hard for the tree to actually reproduce by seed,” Steil says.

In years when there’s an abundance of acorns, it’s also easier for humans to find viable seeds to replant. “Typically if we throw acorns in a bucket of water, the ones that float aren’t going to be very viable and the ones that sink will be,” Steil says, “and so that can be a good way to kind of do a real rough kind of weed out of those that aren’t going to be very likely to germinate and those that are.”

In 1961, the legislature designated the oak as Iowa’s official state tree. There are a dozen species of oak trees found in Iowa according to ISU Extension.