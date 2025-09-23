Iowa Ag Secretary visits Sioux City honey plant

Iowa Ag Secretary Mike Naig visited the Sioux Honey Association in Sioux City Monday to meet with industry leaders and tour the Sue Bee honey plant.

“We’re a significant producer. We’re not one of the top states, but we are a significant producer and a lot of interest in the in the, sector and of course we know that honey consumption is reaching all-time highs,” Naig says.

Naig says bee health continues to be a concern in Iowa and across the country. “It was a challenging year and so we know that and there needs to be more research into what is happening in terms of colony collapse and those types of things,” he says. “But we also are trying to think about how can we expand habitat for pollinators, everything from the monarch…to bees are critically important. So trying to figure out how do we layer those things together.”

Naig says Iowa has a “Bee Check” program that’s designed to prevent pesticides and other chemicals from harming bees. “Which allows beekeepers to register where their hives are, and then also for if you’re making a crop protection application, you know spraying, that you can check the location of those colonies and then work with neighbors to try to prevent drift,” Naig says. And so that’s been a tool that we continue to hear positive feedback on. It’s a modern system. With modern mapping tools.”

Naig says they encourage everyone to use “Bee Check” to help prevent any unwanted damage to bees and other pollinators.

(By Woody Gottburg, KSCJ, Sioux City)