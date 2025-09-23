Lundgren enters race in Iowa’s second congressional district

A fourth Republican has entered the race to represent Iowa’s second congressional district in the U.S. House.

Shannon Lundgren of Peosta has been a member of the Iowa House since 2017. In her campaign announcement, Lundgren said she proudly endorsed President Trump in August of 2015 because “after decades of establishment politicians forgetting about working families and rural America,” he promised to put America First. Lundgren said if she’s elected to congress, she’ll be an “unwavering, loyal conservative” who’ll back Trump’s agenda.

Lundgren and her husband own and operate the Trackside Bar and Grill in Peosta. She’s currently the chair of the Iowa House Commerce Committee — the first woman to lead the panel — and since her first year in the Iowa House she has led debates on bills that set new state restrictions on abortion. She also helped guide a bill through the legislature this spring that set new guidelines for pharmacy benefit managers, the companies that negotiate prescription drug prices. In 2022, Lundgren championed a law that set rules for food delivery services to force businesses like Uber Eats and Door Dash to have an agreement with a restaurant, diner or bar before the company can deliver food from an Iowa business.

Lundgren said today in a written statement that as a small business owner, she knows “the challenges facing Iowa’s Main Streets” and in congress, she’d “be the strongest advocate for Iowa’s workers and small businesses who are the backbone of our American economy.”

The second congressional district is currently represented by Republican Ashley Hinson, who announced earlier this month that she’s running for the U.S. Senate. The three other Republicans running in the second congressional district are former Congressman Rod Blum of Dubuque, state Senator Charlie McClintoch of Alburnette and former state Representative of Joe Mitchell of Clear Lake.

Four Democrats have said they’ll compete for the second district seat. They are State Representative Lindsay James of Dubuque, Cedar Rapids pastor and non-profit leader Clint Twedt-Ball, retired Army nurse Kathy Dolter of Dubuque and Don Primus of Steamboat Rock, a former Pine Lake State Park manager.