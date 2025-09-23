Senator Grassley predicts deal will emerge to end government shutdown showdown

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley says he’s optimistic a resolution will be found to avoid a federal government shutdown when the fiscal year ends one week from today.

Grassley, a Republican, says President Trump will meet with top Democrats from the U.S. House and Senate on Thursday to seek options and common ground.

“Thirteen times in recent decades, the Democrats have voted for clean CRs, continuing resolutions,” Grassley says, “so it should be no surprise for us to expect them to do that.”

A so-called “clean CR” is an agreement that simply says spending will remain exactly the same for a given period of time, with nothing additional tacked on.

“A clean CR would get us a few more weeks to finish the appropriation bills,” Grassley says, “and have government on a steady path ’til September 30th, 2026.”

Opposing Republican and Democratic funding proposals were rejected by the Senate last week. The GOP plan would have restored funding cuts Democrats opposed, while the Democratic funding bill aimed to extend parts of Obamacare that are scheduled to end in December. Grassley says they need to meet in the middle.

“I am in favor of a clean CR. Democrats got some legitimate things they want to negotiate. That gives us into November or into December the opportunity to do it,” Grassley says. “If we do have a shutdown, it will be a Schumer shutdown.”

Grassley blames Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer for the shutdown showdown, while Democrats point to Republicans.