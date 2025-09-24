Davenport area man rescued from Minnesota wilderness

An eastern Iowa man is hospitalized in Minnesota after a close call while camping last night.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, in northeastern Minnesota, got word of an SOS alert sent from deep inside the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.

Authorities say a man injured his leg with an axe and was using a tourniquet and bandages to stop the bleeding.

Christopher Banfield, from the Davenport (Iowa) area, was rescued and transported to Cook Hospital for treatment.

Sheriff’s officials urge anyone headed into the wilderness area to be prepared, like Banfield was, and to know how to administer first aid, because emergency help could be hours away.