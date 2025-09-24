Iowa City massage parlor operators charged with prostitution, money laundering

Iowa City Police have arrested three people on multiple charges in a human trafficking investigation involving two massage parlors.

Iowa City Police say the investigation and found the owners of two Paradise Spa locations, 60-year-old Zhenshi Liu and 56-year-old Junping Ren provide sex to male clients. They also required numerous female workers to provide sex to the clients while working more than 12 hours a day, seven days a week.

Police say the two laundered $2.6 million in cash from the massage parlors by buying two residential properties.

They also face charges of pandering for prostitution and pimping. Zhenshi Liu is also accused of sexually assaulting a customer. The couple’s son, 33-year-old Yang Liu of Hoover, Alabama, is accused of assisting in laundering the money his personal accounts.

The Iowa DCI, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, and the FBI assisted Iowa City Police in the investigation, along with several local and county law enforcement agencies.