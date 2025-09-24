Iowa Governor: ‘disgusting’ posts about Kirk justify firings

Governor Kim Reynolds says she’s made it clear that any staff member at the three-state supported universities should be fired if they celebrated the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

“Anybody that celebrates the execution of a human being — it’s disgusting and unconscionable and it’s just not acceptable,” Reynolds said this afternoon during a statehouse news conference. “Political violence should not be accepted, period, end of story.”

The board that governs the University of Iowa, Iowa State University and the Universtiy of Northern Iowa gave university administrators until next week to investigate inflammatory social media posts related to Kirk’s death that were linked to university faculty or staff. The Cedar Rapids Gazette is reporting that Iowa State University officials have fired financial aid advisor Caitlyn Spencer, who wrote on social media that Kirk “got what was coming.”

Reynolds told reporters the Board of Regents has clear authority to fire people over social media posts. “Free speech is the cornerstone of our society, but there are consequences for taking it too far,” Reynold said. “Not only is there an Iowa Supreme Court case that actually addresses this, but there’s also a U.S. Supreme Court case so they have, I think, what they need to take action.”

Reynolds expects lawsuits will be filed by university staff who are fired. The Oskaloosa high school teacher who was fired last week for his social media post abaout Kirk has filed a lawsuit in federal court.