Iowa officials tout gains in K-12 test scores

Governor Kim Reynolds says there have been “exceptional gains” in the reading, writing and math skills of Iowa’s K-12 students.

“The most impactful thing we can do for our state as we look at next steps and we look at what that future looks like is to ensure that the next generation is prepared to thrive,” Reynolds said this afternoon during a news conference at the statehouse.

Tests scores show there was an 11% increase in reading proficiency among last year’s third graders who are now 4th graders. That’s after year one of a state law that requires all early elementary students to have their reading skills screened every other week. Over 100,000 students got on-line tutoring to improve their ability to read.

Iowa Department of Education director McKenzie Snow told reporters science proficiency rates rose in all tested grades. “Overall school performance is improving, schools in need of support are improving, early literacy is improving, science proficiency is improving, attendance is improving and work-based learning is growing,” Snow said.

The number of students who were chronically absent has dropped 5.8% in the past year and 45% of high school seniors last year had some sort of outside the classroom experience connected to a potential career.