Senator Ernst talks about potential government shutdown

Iowa Senator Joni Ernst is hoping negotiations among the leadership of both parties can find an agreement before the federal government shuts down on September 30th.

The Republican from Red Oak says the Senate Democrat leader is threatening a shutdown if changes aren’t made to the House funding bill. “Our leadership, both Republican and Democrat, are working with the President. We have to make sure that the demands are not unreasonable. We’ve got to find a way to come together,” she says.

Ernst made her comments at an Iowa National Guard groundbreaking ceremony in Sioux City Tuesday. She expects there will be some type of plan to keep the government going once everyone gets back from their break. “I know when I get back to D.C. on the 29th we will have some of those hard conversations we have to make sure we get through this without a government shutdown. Many of us do not want to see a government shutdown,” Ernst says.

Ernst says the American people are the ones who will be hurt by a shutdown. “Whenever the government shuts down, it actually costs our taxpayers so much more than if we had just kept the government open,” she says. “So, I hope we can find our way to keep the government open, keep everyone employed and and just do the right thing for our taxpayers.”

Ernst’s fellow Republic U.S. Senator, Chuck Grassley, says he believes there will be a compromise with Democrats. He says Democrats have always in the past approved a continuing resolution that keeps funding the government at the same level to give them time to finish work on budget bills.

(By Woody Gottburg, KSCJ, Sioux City)