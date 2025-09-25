Children removed from northwest Iowa home before 111 dogs rescued

The Plymouth County Sheriff has released more information about conditions at a rural property where 111 dogs were seized two days ago, revealing children had been living on the property, too.

Authorities say unsafe living conditions at the unidentified property resulted in the removal of three children from the residence last Thursday, September 18. The children were placed in the care of the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services. Air samples taken at the property revealed high amounts of ammonia inside the house and other buildings.

The house had to be ventilated so workers could remove the dogs from the home this past Tuesday.

(By Woody Gottburg, KSCJ, Sioux City)