Filing errors for November’s ballots in seven Iowa counties

The state’s top election official says 34 candidates who qualified to be on the ballot for city and school board elections in November won’t be listed because their local school board secretaries or city clerks failed to file paperwork on time.

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate says the errors happened in seven counties and those 34 candidates will have to run write-in campaigns in six cities and three school districts. Here’s the list provided by the secretary of state’s office:

Calhoun County: City of Jolley Chickasaw County: New Hampton Community School District and Turkey Valley Community School District Clinton County: City of Andover and City of Welton Davis County: City of Pulaski Fayette County: Oelwein Community School District Ida County: City of Galva Iowa County: City of Williamsburg

Last Friday at noon was the deadline for school board secretaries and city clerks to submit candidate filing paperwork to county auditors. The secretary of state says his office has provided “extensive training” as well as digital guides of how to handle the paperwork for city and school board elections. However, Pate notes that out of 941 cities and 325 school districts in Iowa, there were just a handful of problems.