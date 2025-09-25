Sioux City, Waterloo food banks receive snack food donations

Two Iowa food banks now have a semi load of snack foods to give out along with their other offerings.

Food Bank of the Siouxland spokesperson Valerie Peterson says the snacks delivered Wednesday included everything from potato chips to pretzels. “This is the second year in a row that Frito Lay has made a full truckload donation to the Food Bank of Siouxland. Today we received 24 pallets of assorted Frito-lay product, which will go out to the agencies that we work with and in turn out to our neighbors facing need,” she says.

The donation is part of the company’s employee appreciation week. Peterson says it’s okay to include a few snacks with the food they give out. “Our focus, of course, is always on getting fresh food out to the individuals who use our pantries, but we also believe that everybody deserves a treat now and then,” she says.

Peterson says it’s something they can add for people and it doesn’t cost them anything. “It’s an awesome product to have in the warehouse and it’s wonderful to be able to say, hey, just because times are tough doesn’t mean that you don’t deserve something fun too,” Peterson says.

The food bank in Waterloo also got a load of the snack foods.

(By Woody Gottburg, KSCJ, Sioux City)