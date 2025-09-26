Des Moines superintendent arrested by ICE, school officials respond

Immigration agents detained the superintendent of Iowa’s largest school district this morning in Des Moines and federal authorities say he is being held a western Iowa jail.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security says in May of last year an immigration judge had ordered that Des Moines superintendent Ian Roberts be removed from the country. Federal officials say Roberts entered the U.S. from Guyana in 1999 on a student visa, was not authorized to work in the U.S., and had been charged will illegally possessing weapons in 2020.

The Department of Homeland Security says Roberts had a loaded handgun, $3000 cash and a hunting knife in a school district vehicle this morning. Three officials with the Des Moines school district spoke to the media this afternoon, but did not take questions. Jackie Norris, chair of the school board, said Roberts had been an educator in other states for 20 years when he got a state license to lead the Des Moines district in July of 2023.

“There is new information that has been made public that we did not know and we have not been able to verify as to whether that information is accurate,” Norris said.

Norris praised the superintendent’s work in the district and did not directly address the information released by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. “We do not have all the facts,” Norris said. “There is much we do not know, however what we do know is that Dr. Roberts has been an integral part of our school community since he joined over two years ago.”

Norris began her brief remarks by quoting Roberts. “It seems fitting to take a page out of Dr. Roberts’ book and ask the community to engage in radical empathy as we work through this situation together,” Norris said. “Radical empathy is the recognition that we can disagree and still empathize with each another. The respect of other’s humanity — this concept will be essential as we wait to learn more.”

Matt Smith, who became interim superintendent today, said Roberts’ arrest will not stop the district’s important work with and for students. “We stand firm with our community, many of whom are feeling sad, outraged and helpless,” Smith said. “We understand as we, too, are devastated the news of his detainment.”

Smith quoted Roberts at the end of his prepared remarks. “In the words of Dr. Roberts, if you paddle together you will survive the tide. If you paddle alone, you will likely drown.’ As we move forward and learn more, we choose to paddle together,” Smith said.

A Des Moines School district spokesman told reporters the district is dealing with “a legally complex and developing situation.” A spokesperson for Governor Kim Reynolds said the governor is aware Roberts was taken into custody and is in contact with state and federal authorities.

Iowa Republican Party chairman Jeff Kaufmann issued a written statement late this afternoon: “It is deeply disturbing that an illegal alien with weapons charges and a deportation order was ever hired to run Iowa’s largest school district. He even ran from law enforcement when they came to apprehend him. Thankfully, officers showed diligence in pursuing and arresting him, and we support their efforts. Iowans elected President Trump to enforce our immigration laws, and he’s doing exactly that.”

Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson, a Republican from Marion who is running for the U.S. Senate, posted a message on X, saying: “God bless our ICE agents. Thank you for keeping us — and our kids — safe!” Congressman Randy Feenstra, a Republican from Hull who is expected to formally launch a 2026 campaign for governor soon, said of Roberts: “This man should have never been around our kids.”

Congressman Zach Nunn, a Republican from Ankeny, issued a lengthy statement. “I stand with our law enforcement officers who uphold public safety. Unfortunate situations like today underscore exactly why we must fix our broken immigration system. An individual with a prior weapons charge and an active deportation order should never have been placed in this position of public trust. Since 2023, my office has opened more than 800 cases to help Iowans navigate immigration issues—and we’ll continue doing that work. In Congress, I’ll continue working with the administration on border and national security while expanding legal pathways to work and residency.”

Julie Stauch, a Democrat from West Des Moines who is running for governor, said “ICE does not belong in Iowa” and she called on Governor Reynolds to resign.