DNR keeping an eye on early cases of bird flu in northeast Iowa

Iowa DNR state wildlife veterinarian Rachel Ruden says they’re monitoring the situation after reports of sick and dead wild birds with the classical signs of avian influenza.

“So far we’ve had some kind of sporadic isolated cases affecting central and north-central Iowa. And then we’re seeing elevated activity in the Dubuque area,” she says. Ruden says they can’t explain why these specific areas are seeing the uptick. “Not yet. I think we’re going to have to kind of piece it together in retrospect and try to learn more about this really dynamic disease,” she says. But for now, you know, the reason that we’re getting detection that this time of year is linked to the fall migration of waterfowl.”

Ruden says there could have been some local factor, like a storm, that forced the infected birds to land in those areas. She says the birds have been mostly Canadian geese and dabbling or surface ducks like teal, mallards and wood ducks that float on the water. “Species like that that serve as the reservoir, or at least you know the species that can move this virus around the landscape most efficiently. So a lot of times through the species that don’t show clinical signs of infection, they kind of have a low grade infection overall,” Ruden says. “So they’re able to cope with that infection and incidentally spread it to other species that are much more vulnerable.”

Ruden says first outbreak of avian influenza actually came during the spring migration in 2022, and they are still trying to get a handle on the fall outbreaks. “In 2023, we had very low activity. And then just this past year in late 2024, so activity really ramped up in November in the dabbling ducks and then December and January and other species, primarily Canada geese. And so compared to last year we’re early, but we don’t have many years to go off of this point,” Ruden explains.

The disease doesn’t flourish in the warmer weather in the summer. Ruden says the things they are now seeing are warning signals for domestic poultry producers to be ready. “Now you know, we have indicators in our wild population that it’s back for the fall and that’s the time for producers to really be cognizant, stand up their bio-security practices,” she says.

Ruden says they want anyone who see dead birds or bird acting strangely to report it to your local conservation office.