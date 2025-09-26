Indian company expands in Waterloo

Governor Kim Reynolds says a connection she made during a trade mission to India last year “paved the way” for an expansion in northeast Iowa.

TVS Supply Chain Solutions is an global company that provides logistics and warehousing. Reynolds spoke at an event yesterday at a TVS facility in Waterloo.

“With this ribbon cutting, we celebrate more than a facility,” Reynolds said. “We celebrate a bridge between Iowa and India and I want to tell you that Iowa is proud to be part of your global network.”

TVS has a facility in Iowa City and now a second site in Waterloo. Richard Vieites, the company’s president for operations in North America and Europe, also spoke at the ribbon-cutting.

“As an end-to-end supply chain company, this is about as cool as it gets as far as complexity and some of the service offerings that we’re doing in the space,” he said. “The site fits nicely into our expansion strategy here in North America not only geographically here in Iowa, in the Midwest, but also as far as service offerings and capabilities.”

The company is family owned. Governor Reynolds met in India with its managing director in September of last year.