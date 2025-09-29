Board puts Des Moines superintendent arrested by ICE on unpaid leave

The superintendent arrested in Des Moines by federal immigration agents on Friday is no longer being paid and the district might begin the process of firing him tomorrow.

Ian Roberts was hired to be superintendent of the state’s largest school district in July of 2023. The Iowa Board of Educational Examiners revoked his administrator’s license two days after his arrest and tonight the Des Moines School Board voted to retroactively cut off his pay at the beginning of this week.

Board President Jackie Norris said Roberts, through his attorney, has until noon on Tuesday to clarify his citizenship or face termination. “As a board, our job is to protect the 35,000 students and staff that walk through our doors daily, serve as good stewards of our taxpayer dollars and comply with all federal and state laws,” Norris said.

Federal officials say Roberts is a citizen of Guyana who entered the U.S. on a student visa in 1999 and is not authorized to work in the U.S. During tonight’s school board meeting, Norris said Roberts had indicated he was a citizen of the United States when he was hired, providing both “a driver’s license and a Social Security card,” and the Des Moines law firm that reviewed the paperwork did not raise concerns about Roberts’ eligibility to work. “There was nothing in the information that was given to us to allude to any question about his citizenship,” Norris said.

Norris answered questions from reporters after the board meeting and said it “was jarring” to hear authorities found a loaded gun, a lot of cash and a hunting knife in the Des Moines Public Schools vehicle Roberts abandoned when he ran from officers. “We all found out with everybody else, from the news,” Norris said. “And so, for us, our responsibility is to do what is right and in the best interest of the district.”

Norris said the situation is “very difficult” for many students and staff to process. “Our kids are watching this closely and they are scared and concerned. Our community has students from all across the world and this is personal,” Norris said during the board meeting. “Our teachers and staff are here to support them. We would appreciate it if the hateful rhetoric directed at our district and staff please stop so we can ensure as minimal of a disruption as possible.”

Des Moines school district officials say they learned after Roberts’ arrest that a federal judge had issued a deportation order for Roberts in May of last year. Roberts had worked at schools in Maryland, Missouri, New York, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C. before he was hired to lead the public schools in Des Moines.