Hinson seeks federal investigation of Iowa school’s ‘Bisexual Awareness’ announcements

Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson is calling for a federal investigation of TV segments about “Bisexual Plus Awareness Week” that were broadcast by students in her son’s high school.

“An egregious encroachment on parental rights at Linn-Mar high school where my 14 year old son goes to school,” Hinson said.

At 9 a.m. every school day, students in a TV studio inside the school read announcements that are played throughout the building. Linn-Mar school officials this afternoon said their review indicates parents had previously been notified about similar content, but were not alerted last week. The district announced it is taking steps to ensure that in the future parents are “notified in advance” about “potentially sensitive topics featured in the student-created” announcements.

Hinson, a Republican from Marion, said there were segments about bisexuality broadcast to Linn-Mar students each morning last week. “As a parent and a legislator, I am appalled that a school would assume the role of teaching and promoting sexual identity to our kids,” Hinson said. “Our schools should be educating students, not indoctrinating them.”

Hinson, in a letter to the U.S. Secretary of Education, said the messages “encouraged students to wear bisexual pride pins” and “validate the feelings of bisexual individuals.”

Hinson, during a conference call with Iowa reporters this morning, said: “Families, not school administrators, should be deciding how and when to address these issues and let me be clear, there is no circumstance where it is acceptable for administrators, teachers or any school employee to discuss sexuality with a student without parental consent.”

According to Linn-Mar’s website, the student-run TV programming is an extracurricular activity and students meet in the studio every morning at 7:37 a.m. to prep for their 9 a.m. broadcast.