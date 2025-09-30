New Art Cullen book delves deeper into Iowa’s water quality woes

The northwest Iowa journalist who won the Pulitzer Prize in 2017 for his editorials about the state’s water pollution problem is releasing a new book that’s highly critical of Iowa’s agricultural practices and the partisan political climate that allowed it to happen.

Art Cullen, editor and co-owner of the Storm Lake Times Pilot, says his book has a vulgar title — “We Crapped In Our Nest” — but he argues what’s happened to Iowa’s soil, water and culture is far worse.

“We’ve taken what is perhaps the most beautiful land in the world and destroyed it and destroyed a pretty good civic culture along with it,” Cullen says. “It’s not beyond repair, but we’re flushing our natural resources down the river and we’re shipping people out and we’re marching backwards in time.”

When asked about the book’s target audience, Cullen initially laughed and said “Anybody with 20 bucks,” but added he hopes it reaches all Iowans of voting age. “And people who are interested in rural Iowa and rural America, which has been forgotten about and flown over,” Cullen says, “but this is where the political change took place that took Iowa hard right.”

Cullen says the path to fix Iowa’s agricultural-based water pollution problems is straightforward, but he blames legislative leaders, the governor, and the courts for paving the way for our worsening environmental dilemma.

“It doesn’t cost a lot of money. In fact, farmers would make more money by eliminating a lot of their chemical costs by using such things as cover crops to cover bare ground in the winter and fall before spring planting,” Cullen says. “That can cut your herbicide cost by 75%.”

Nitrates from nitrogen fertilizer are a big part of the reason Iowa has the most polluted surface water in North America, Cullen says, stressing change is necessary and achievable. He predicts water quality may be Iowa’s number-one campaign issue in 2026.

“There are real simple and cost-effective solutions to our pollution problems,” he says, “but every acre that is not sprayed with Roundup or has anhydrous ammonia applied to it is a dollar lost to the petrochemical complex.”

The so-called dead zone in the Gulf of Mexico is strangling that region’s shrimp and fishing industries, Cullen says, all because Iowa farmers are on a quest to grow 200-plus bushel corn.

The book, fully titled, “Dear Marty, We Crapped In Our Nest: Notes from the Edge of the World,” is now available through the North Liberty-based Ice Cube Press.

Cullen will be appearing at next month’s Iowa City Book Festival.

Hear Matt Kelley’s full interview with Art Cullen below: