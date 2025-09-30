State climatologist to cover some NWS functions during gov’t shutdown

State Climatologist Justin Glisan says during a federal government shut down he and other state climatologists around the country will pitch in and cover some National Weather Service functions.

“We’ve gone through this before. I just want to make sure that our National Weather Service office is covered in terms of what I can do,” Glisan said during an episode of “Iowa Press” on Iowa PBS. “…I take more of the climate side of their operation.”

During a federal government shutdown, the National Weather Service will continue to produce forecasts and issue weather warnings, but there will likely be delays in processing data for long-term purposes and projects. Glisan said the current weather outlook over the next week or so indicates temperatures will remain warm and there are low chances for storms. “If we do have a government shut down — and I hate to say this — this would be the prime time to have it at the National Weather Service because it’s not as active as it could be,” Glisan said.

Glisan and other members of the American Association of Climatologists met in Kansas City in June and Glisan said they discussed potential budget cuts. “We discussed how we can provide our climate services without a budget, with no budget, with a low budget, how we can back each other up,” Glisan said. “I talk with the surrounding state climatologists on almost a daily basis because we coordinate the U.S. Drought Monitor depiction.”

Early this year, about 550 positions were cut at the National Weather Service after layoffs and early retirement offers initiated by the Department of Government Efficiency Elon Musk led. The federal agency that includes National Weather Service announced plans in August to hire to about 450 meteorologists, hydrologists and radar technicians. Glisan says he’s worried about morale in the National Weather Service. “Their mandate is the protection of life and property,” Glisan said. “…They’re not there to get rich. They’re not there to be famous. They’re there to protect us, so anything that I can do to back them up I do.”