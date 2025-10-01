Government shutdown brings no delays or longer lines at Iowa’s busiest airport

Iowans who are flying today are warned to get to the airport earlier than usual.

The federal government shutdown, which started at midnight, is not supposed to impact TSA or air traffic control, but fliers are warned that security lines may be longer and some flights may be delayed.

Sarah Hoodjer, spokeswoman for the Des Moines International Airport, says so far, so good.

“Everything seems to be running smooth,” Hoodjer says. “We did actually have a mechanical malfunction with one of our belt baggage systems this morning with TSA, so that was a little bit of a slow-down, but otherwise we are doing good at the Des Moines Airport.”

When several flights are leaving around the same time, the screening lines can grow lengthy, so to save yourself some anxiety, she suggests coming to the airport well ahead of your scheduled flight time.

“We do recommend people arrive 90 minutes (early). That gives people plenty of time to get parked, to get their luggage, get into the terminal, get through TSA,” Hoodjer says. “We always have great restaurants and coffee and all that stuff beyond, so if you do find yourself with some extra time, there’s some things to entertain you.”

There’s concern some air traffic controllers or TSA agents won’t show up as they don’t get paid during the shutdown, though they’re typically compensated for any hours worked once the government starts back up. Hoodjer reports no unusual lines or delays and staffing levels are appropriate.

“We haven’t seen too many issues with them. We’re in good communication with them and we don’t anticipate any trouble for right now,” Hoodjer says. “Things could always change, but we’re definitely keeping an eye on the developments and stuff and we’ll monitor it closely.”

She recommends downloading the app for whatever airline you’ll be flying to keep close track of your flight.

Most federal offices in Iowa are closed by the shutdown, though services considered essential are still running, including the post office.