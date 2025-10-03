Stauch, Democrat running for governor, decries ICE actions in Iowa

Democrat Julie Stauch, who’s running for governor, says the Trump Administration’s immigration crackdown is not providing people with due process rights.

“People who violate immigration rules should be penalized for that, but the process — hauling people away to another place — that part of it is just out of control,” Stauch said this morning. “There’s a big shift in what ICE has historically been.”

A week ago, soon after the arrest of now-former Des Moines superintendent Ian Roberts, Staunch said many ICE agents do not have proper law enforcement training and she called on Republican Governor Kim Reynolds to resign for allowing ICE to operate here. Stauch today said she did not know at the time that a deportation order had been issued for Roberts, but Stauch said she stands by those sentiments.

“My rationale in that was both my frustration in both the lack of due process occurring with ICE and the fact that she has agreed to have Iowa National Guardsmen and women participating in this,” Staunch said. “It is not how these things should be done.”

During taping of the “Iowa Press” program that airs tonight on Iowa PBS, Stauch said she’s particularly concerned about last week’s ICE arrest in an Iowa City grocery store. ICE officials said the 27-year-old man was under investigation for fraud. Stauch said federal agents can act if they have a warrant issued by a judge.

“They’re just showing up and taking people,” Stauch said. “What we saw in Iowa City…there was just a guy showing up to work in a grocery store and being accosted there…This is not how ICE previously worked in this state.”

Jorge Gonzalez is the man arrested in Iowa City. An immigration advocacy group says Gonzalez and his wife left Columbia and moved to Iowa City last November to seek asylum in the U.S. Gonzalez was reportedly wearing an ankle monitor issued by ICE and had been living in the Catholic Worker House in Iowa City with his wife and baby.