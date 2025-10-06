Semifinalists named in search for new Iowa State University president

The Iowa State University presidential search committee met today and narrowed the list of candidates.

The search committee met in closed session for several hours and cut to list of candidates to eight semifinalists. They will conduct closed-session interviews with those candidates October 20th to the 22nd and then identify the finalists. Those finalists will visit the campus the first week in November and their names will be released they day before they visit.

The Board of Regents is expected to name the new president on November 11th. The new president will replace Wendy Wintersteen who is retiring.