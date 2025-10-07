Grassley: FBI review of GOP senators’ phone records is ‘an outrage’

Senator Chuck Grassley is blasting a FBI investigation that analyzed the phone records of eight Republican senators around the time of the January 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

“Using the power of government to go after…political people you don’t like,” Grassley said this morning. “We’re pointing this all out because we can’t have this repeated in the United States. We want an end to it right now whether we have Republican or Democratic administrations.”

Grassley got a copy of the subpoena for the phone records. It shows the FBI investigation reviewed the date and time of calls made by neighboring Senators Josh Hawley of Missouri and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin as well as six other Republican senators. Grassley discussed the disclosure this morning during remarks at a hearing with Attorney General Pam Bondi. “This is an outrage and ought to be immediately addressed by you and Director Patel,” Grassley said.

Grassley said the revelation makes it clear Attorney General Bondi was justified in firing Justice Department prosecutors involved in January 6th related cases. “While on the taxpayers’ dime, these now-fired employees not only weaponized law enforcement, but some of them retaliated against whistleblowers,” Grassley said. “These are indefensible acts.”

The FBI investigation led by former special counsel Jack Smith resulted in a 2023 indictment that accused President Trump of conspiring to overturn the results of the 2020 election, but the case was dismissed after Trump won re-election in 2024. A Justice Department legal opinion says sitting presidents cannot face federal prosecution.