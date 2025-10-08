Iowa governor: all state agencies will use E-Verify system

Governor Reynolds says “in light of the situation surrounding the former superintendent of Des Moines public schools,” all state government departments hiring employees will soon start using federal systems that verify whether an applicant is eligible to work in the United States.

Immigration agents arrested Ian Roberts in Des Moines nearly two weeks ago and he’s facing deportation along with federal gun charges. Reynolds announced this afternoon that her staff is working with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services to set up state government access to two systems. One is called E-Verify, to check if a job applicant is eligible to work in the U.S. The other is called SAVE and it verifies immigration status or citizenship.

Some state agencies have voluntarily used the E-Verify system, but the governor’s executive order will require both federal systems be used in all of state government. Reynolds said she hopes to have the details arranged by the end of the year.

The new screening procedures will be required for all applicants for state licenses. The Iowa Board of Educational examiners issued a professional administrators license to Roberts, the now former Des Moines superintendent, in July of 2023.