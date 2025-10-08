Man dies after falling from school building in Van Meter

An Adair County man died Tuesday, after falling 30 feet from the roof of building under construction at the school in Van Meter.

A funeral home in Greenfield confirms 33-year-old Brandon McVay, of Greenfield, died from injuries he suffered during the accident, which happened at around 1 p.m., Tuesday. Authorities say a School Resource Officer performed CPR on McVay until medics arrived on the scene.

A helicopter was called in but McVay died before he could be flown to a hospital.

(By Ric Hansen, KJAN, Atlantic)