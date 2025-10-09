Former Humdoldt teacher sentenced on sexual exploitation charge

A former middle school teacher in the Humboldt Community School District has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to sexual exploitation of a child.

Court records show 32-year-old Samantha Meyer-Davis of Rutland admitted that from May of 2022 through November of the following year she was engaged in a sexual relationship with a student. Meyer-Davis initially denied the relationship when confronted by school administrators. During her sentencing, Judge Leonard T. Stand said there was “no indication she would have stopped the abuse on her own” and it only ended when law enforcement got involved.

Along with the 20-year term in a federal prison, Meyer-Davis has been ordered to pay over $13,000 in restitution. Meyer-Davis is set to go on trial in state court later this month on state charges of third degree sexual abuse and sexual exploitation by a school employee.

(By Matt Scher, KHBT, Humboldt)