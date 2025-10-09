Former western Iowa chamber exec accused of theft

The former director of a western Iowa chamber of commerce faces four felony charges related to theft and fraud.

The former Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director — 33-year-old Bailey Linn Smith, of Atlantic — turned herself in yesterday and was arrested on a Cass County Sheriff’s Department warrant. She has been charged with Ongoing Criminal Conduct – Unlawful Activity – A Class B Felony, and three Class C Felonies that include Fraudulent Practice 1st Degree, Theft 1st Degree, and Unauthorized Use of Credit Card Over $10,000. Some of the charges date back to January, 2020.

Smith was released after posting a cash bond of $10,000. She is set to appear in Cass County District Court in Atlantic on October 14.The Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce’ Board of Directors placed Smith on unpaid administrative leave on August 29, after concerns about financial matters. Following its internal review, the Board ended her employment on September 15, 2025.

(By Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic)