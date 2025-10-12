10 Northwestern players sidelined after Sioux City bus accident

Several players from Northwestern College in Orange City were injured Saturday in a wreck on the way to a game in Sioux City.

Five players were hospitalized after one of the Northwestern buses carrying the team’s offensive players to Sioux City for a game against Briar Cliff struck a light pole near the entrance to Briar Cliff’s football field. One of the players taken to the hospital has a broken sternum and another suffered a broken nose. Several other players suffered facial injuries when their heads hit the seat in front of them.

The start of the game was delayed for four hours, but 10 players, including several offensive linemen, were unable to play. Northwestern wound up beating Briar Cliff 28-0.

(Reporting by Woody Gottburg, KSCJ, Sioux City)