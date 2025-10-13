Ernst: ACA tax credit discussions must also address fraud in program

Iowa Senator Joni Ernst says the Senate should vote to end the government shutdown now and resolve the debate over extending insurance-related tax credits later. The senate is scheduled to reconvene tomorrow afternoon.

“I’m open to those discussions,” Ernst said this weekend, “and I’ve talked to a number of my Democratic colleagues about what do we do next and how can we come to an agreement to open the government and then come up with a plan to move forward.”

Democrats have been demanding that Republicans agree to extend tax credits Americans get when they buy health insurance policies through the Affordable Care Act marketplace. Ernst said Republicans want to make sure that people who use the so-called ObamaCare program are supported. “But what we have to do is make sure that there is fraud and waste wiped out of that program. We have to make sure that the people who need insurance are getting that insurance. We have a broken system right now,” Ernst said. “…The Affordable Care Act was supposed to be affordable, meaning people shouldn’t need subsidies in order to afford it.”

In 2017, Ernst voted to repeal the Affordable Care Act and start a transition period to ensure people with pre-existing conditions are not denied coverage. This weekend, Ernst told reporters congress is on its way to figuring out a different model. “I am hopeful we actually get the government open, we actually have serious talks on fraud and waste within the program,” Ernst said, “and then how do we actually make a difference and make health care affordable for those folks that truly do need that support.”

Over 24 Americans got their current health care policy through the Affordable Care Act Marketplace. Starting November 1, six insurance companies will offer coverage to Iowans through the ACA for 2026. Experts predict premium costs will rise significantly for up to 130,000 Iowans if the tax credits aren’t extended for individuals or families with incomes that are four times or more above the poverty line.