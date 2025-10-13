Iowa group hosts survivor of October 7 attacks

A 30-year-old man who survived the October 7 attacks in Israel two years ago says the release of Israeli hostages is a starting point, but there’s more work to do.

Yoni Diller spoke last night in Des Moines at a gathering hosted by a non-profit called Iowans Supporting Israel. “After the hostages are home, I think that’s when the real rehabilitation starts,” Diller said. “…Civilians, the soldiers, everyone’s post-traumatic. It’s like a national PTSD.”

Just over two years ago, Diller was part of a group that walked almost five hours through the desert to flee the Hamas attack on a music festival, where over 400 were killed. Diller, who’s in the midst of a speaking tour in the U.S., wishes he were back in Israel at this moment.

“Our fight for getting back the hostages eventually was worth it. Every weekend people were there putting political pressure and social pressure just to get back these hostages and the U.S. government has listened to our voices,” Diller said. “Thanks to them and the collaboration to bring our hostages back, but we’ll believe it when we see it — until every one is home.”

In 2024, Diller was among a group of October 7 victims that filed a lawsuit in Delaware, alleging an American-based non-profit had funneled support to Hamas through a United Nations agency. “They gave them places to hide, they gave them food while Hamas were basically using their own people as human shields,” Diller said. “That is sick.”

Diller describes his U.S. speaking tour as both therapy and a tribute to those who died and can no longer speak for themselves. “One of the tools that helped me overcome this trauma is by sharing and speaking and not being afraid to be exposed. I always thought before October 7 that being exposed and sharing your feelings and sharing what you’re going through is a weakness,” Diller said. “…Now I know it’s the opposite, so by speaking and hopefully influencing, basically that’s my healing.”

Diller’s next stop is in South Carolina, to speak to the local Jewish Federation in Columbia later this week. He’s been to several U.S. college campuses over the past two years as well.