Former deputy sheriff sentenced for role in Iowa hayride accident

One of the organizers of a southeast Iowa hayride has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for his role in an accident that injured over a dozen junior high students.

The accident happened near What Cheer in October of 2023. Former Keokuk County Deputy David Heady was in the passenger seat when the hayride’s driver lost control on a gravel road and 29 children were tossed out of the trailer. A jury found Heady guilty of 13 counts of child endangerment last month. Prosecutors say Heady and the driver were drinking heavily before the crash.

Daniel Brubaker was the driver. He pleaded guilty to three counts of neglect of a dependent person and 10 counts of child endangerment in July and has been sentenced to 15 years in prison. Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird has called the case “truly heartbreaking” because…two adults who should have protected children recklessly chose to drink and drive.” Prosecutors say Brubaker kept driving after he veered into the ditch and ran over at least one of the children.