Iowa State Patrol part of weekend effort targeting distracted driving

A statewide program to crack down on distracted drivers is set for Friday. State Trooper Paul Gardner says multiple agencies will participate.

“We’re going to have a high visibility enforcement effort and we’re going to be focused on those violations that involve cell phones or entertainment or communication devices,” he says. Sergeant Gardner says they are still seeing a lot of drivers who haven’t adjusted to the change in law. “Since July 1st, when the hands free law went into effect, Iowa law enforcement has stopped over 6,000 vehicles for violations with cell phone usage, 44% of those were addressed by the Iowa State Patrol,” he says.

We are still in the grace period for the new law, so drivers who are stopped will only be given a warning. “Any interaction with the cellular device or an electronic device can get you pulled over if you’re caught by law enforcement,” Gardner says. “After January 1st citations can be issued , and that can result in $175 fine, and will now be considered a moving violation.”

Gardner says use of phones and other devices causes distracted driving that leads to accidents, some of them fatal. This statewide effort is designed to be another reminder to drivers.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)