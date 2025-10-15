Pate warns of texts impersonating Iowa candidates, officials

State officials have confirmed Iowans in at least three counties are getting text messages that are impersonating local public officials and candidates.

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate says law enforcement has been notified that “an individual or group” is sending fake text messages to residents in Franklin, Johnson and Madison Counties. The texts invite the recipient to reply to the message.

Pate said pollsters and legitimate campaigns will not ask for things like Social Security or bank account numbers. In a news release issued late this morning, Pate said Iowans “must remain vigilant due to the continued rise in election-related misinformation.” Early and absentee voting started today for November’s city council and school board elections.