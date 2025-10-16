Business listings on Choose Iowa website grow

The number of businesses listed on the state’s “Choose Iowa” website has doubled since January. The online marketplace was created during the pandemic when demand for locally raised food rose.

“I want to encourage Iowans — shop local,” Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig said at a recent event at a butcher shop. “…You can find all manner of products — everything from cut flowers to honey to beverages to certainly protein, fruits and vegetables. You name it, you can find all of the above in the Choose Iowa directory.”

This past spring the website opened up to horticulture businesses that sell trees, shrubs and other garden plants. It costs a business $100 a year to be listed on www.Choose Iowa.com. “Buy local and surprise some folks for Christmas this year,” Naig said.

The website lets people search by location, by the name of the business or the type of product someone hopes to buy. It also includes information about whether the products can be purchased online or in person.