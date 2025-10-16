Des Moines School Board president ends U.S. Senate campaign

Democrat Jackie Norris has ended her campaign for the U.S. Senate.

Norris, who is president of the Des Moines School Board, said the recent “crisis” surrounding the immigration arrest for former superintendent Ian Roberts has demanded her full attention — and has made her and the school board the target of “vicious and coordinated attacks.”

Norris, who released a written statement this morning announcing the end of her campaign, said it’s clear she needs to focus on her role on the school board and the campaign to pass a $265 million borrowing plan for Des Moines Public Schools this November.

Norris has worked on high profile Iowa campaigns and taught history and government at high schools in Ames, Perry and Johnston and was elected to the Des Moines School Board in 2021 and became its president in 2024.

Norris said ends her senate campaign with her “head high” and she’ll keep fighting for “better politics” and for a Democrat to win Iowa’s U.S. Senate seat in 2026.