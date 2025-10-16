Motorcyclist dies in western Iowa wreck at I-80 exit

A man from western Iowa died during an early morning motorcycle accident this morning.

The crash in Adair County resulted in the death of 20-year-old Devon Michael Ernst of Adair. The Iowa State Patrol reports Ernst was riding a motorcycle westbound on Interstate 80 at around 12:45 a.m. and took the Exit 75 off-ramp too fast to negotiate the curve of the ramp. His cycle left the roadway to the left and struck a culvert, causing Ernst to be ejected from the motorcycle.

The Patrol’s accident report said Ernst was not wearing a helmet or protective clothing and died at the scene.

(By Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic)