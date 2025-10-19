‘No Kings’ rallies in Iowa this weekend

Organizers say there were rallies in at least 45 Iowa cities and towns on Saturday — part of a nation day of protest against Trump Administration policies.

State Representative Rob Johnson of Des Moines greeted thousands at the state capitol in Des Moines. “In 10 years our children will look back and say, ‘You did something to protect our future, and I think thank you for it,'” Johnson said, to cheers.

It was the second time this year a national coalition of progressive groups organized “No Kings” rallies. “They told me that this wasn’t patriotic, but I’m here to tell you this is the most patriotic thing we’re going to do today,” Johnson said, to cheers.

Renee Lietz is with Operation Grassroots, which helped organize a protest in Maquoketa that drew dozens of people. “We’ve got our small group here and if you start getting a small group everywhere, pretty soon you’ve got a big group,” she said.

Republican lawmakers criticized the gatherings. U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson called the events “Hate America Rallies.”

(Additional reporting by James Kelley, Iowa Public Radio)