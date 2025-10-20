A second city clerk for small northwest Iowa town accused of theft

For the second time in less than a decade, a former city clerk in the small Delaware County town of Delhi has been charged with mishandling thousands of dollars in city funds.

In 2017, Angela Billings pleaded guilty and was sentenced to over a year in federal prison for embezzling over a $100,000 from the City of Delhi. The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office has announced Lori Tucker, who replaced Billings as Delhi’s City Clerk, has been charged with first and second degree theft and with tampering with records.

A special investigation by the State Auditor’s Office that was released over a year ago found Tucker used the city’s credit card and checking account for improper purchases while she was Delhi’s City Clerk. The review also found Tucker paid herself for excessive overtime and vacation. Auditors flagged over $80,000 in improper or unsupported spending.

Delhi’s former mayor is also charged with aiding Tucker’s theft and impersonating a public official. The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office and the state auditor’s office investigation indicates the former mayor was caught on surveillance video signing a form that granted Tucker paid time off in late 2021, but he signed the form in February of 2022 when he was no longer mayor.