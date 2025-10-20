Illinois man, panicked about lost wallet, thanks Iowan who found it

An Illinois man is publicly thanking an Iowan whose name he does not know for a gesture that has “restored my faith in humanity.”

“I want somebody to hear this,” Tim Stewart said. “I wanted somebody to know there are good people out there.”

Stewart, a retired police officer and small businessman from Oakwood — a small town in eastern Illinois, lost his wallet earlier this month and began searching his car and house for it. “At about 10:30 at night I got a phone call and I hate to say this, but I’m real hard of hearing — I don’t know what the guy’s name was,” Stewart said, “anyway, he says: ‘I believe I’ve got your wallet.'”

Stewart had dropped his wallet at a gas station about 20 or so miles away in Covington, Indiana. A man from Iowa found it. “They stopped at this gas station and as they was walking in, they seen my wallet laying on the ground,” Stewart said.

The man who found it searched the internet, tracked Stewart down, confirmed it was Stewart’s wallet and offered to mail it to him. The wallet still had Stewart’s credit cards and $150 in cash inside. “I can’t believe this. I’m retired on a very limited income,” Stewart said. “If it wouldn’t have been for him doing that, I probably wouldn’t have ate much, because that was my grocery money.”

The return address on the envelope was Nishna Valley Cycle in Atlantic. Stewart still doesn’t know the name of the man who found the wallet, but he is eternally grateful. “That guy…he was my angel,” Stewart said, “because I was in trouble.”

Stewart called KJAN in Atlantic, hoping the man would hear his thank you — and also to let people know the world “isn’t full of bad news and bad people.”

(By Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic)