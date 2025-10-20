School bus safety is the focus across Iowa this week

This is National School Bus Safety Awareness week. State Trooper Paul Gardner says drivers need to remember the buses are out there every week day through the school year.

“Be aware of how frequent these buses stop. They’re obviously carrying precious cargo, so when you’re having children that have to cross the street to get on or off a bus, we really want to emphasize how important it is to stop,” he says.

Gardner says be aware of the signals the buses are sending. “Amber lights come on warning drivers that they are needing to stop. And once the red lights come on, it is in violation to be passed or go past the school bus. When you have those red lights flashing,” Gardner says.

The Iowa State Patrol does the bus inspections for the state to look for any problems. “Make sure the red lights are working. Any kind of any kind of safety equipment such as first aid kits, fire distinguishers. Also things on the bus such as brakes, tires, anything that would become a safety hazard, we inspect those,” Gardner says.

National School Bus Safety Week is held during the third week of October every year.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)