Serious charges against suspects in northwest Iowa carjacking

Authorities in Iowa and Minnesota say a pregnant woman was threatened with a knife and seriously injured during a carjacking in northwest Iowa and the two suspects now face serious charges.

Okoboji Police say the pregnant woman fell out of a pick-up and was run over as two suspects stole the vehicle last Monday from the Lake Okoboji Resort. The stolen vehicle was spotted a few hours later in southern Minnesota. Authorities starting chasing it and were able to arrested 27-year-old Vaughn Harris and 40-year-old Jessica Nordrum after the pickup wound up in a ditch. Both are from the Minneapolis area.

Deputies say the man driving the stolen vehicle was overdosing on fentanyl when he was captured. He was released from a local hospital four days later and booked into a southern Minnesota jail. The woman in the stolen pickup was initially charged with aiding an offender to avoid arrest.

The Okoboji Police Department says both suspects are now being charged with first degree robbery, first degree theft, assault with a deadly weapon, assault causing serious injury and operating without the owner’s consent.