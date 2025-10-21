Young Iowans are looking for demon hunter disguises

Halloween is ten days away and Iowans young and old are preparing their costumes for trick-or-treating and for parties.

Juanita Cameron, a spokesperson for the Theatrical Shop in West Des Moines, says this year’s hot items come from a Netflix movie that came out this summer.

“The number-one thing that the kids are looking for is KPop Demon Hunters,” Cameron says, laughing. “I didn’t know what a KPop was until Halloween, but they’re looking for the costumes, they’re looking for the wigs and they’re looking for all the makeup that goes with it.”

As for adults, Cameron says they’re selling fewer full costumes and more accessories so people can create a unique appearance for fright night.

“I don’t know what it is but they’re doing a lot of DIYs,” Cameron says. “Some are making up their own scary or fun looks. We have a lot of wigs, a lot of mustaches, a lot of makeup that we’re selling.”

Cameron says she’s also chatted with some customers who are buying costumes for Halloween-themed weddings that are being planned for the weekend of October 31st.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)