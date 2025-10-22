Murder suspect in Missouri, Wisconsin was also suspect in Iowa case

A suspected serial killer who was considered a person of interest in the Jodi Huisentruit case from 30 years ago is now linked to the murders of two other women in neighboring states.

Authorities in Wood County, Wisconsin say DNA has positively linked suspect Chris Revak to the slaying of 21-year-old Diedre Harm after a night out at a Wisconsin Rapids bar in 2006.

DNA also links Revak to the murder of 36-year-old Rene Williams of Ava, Missouri in 2007.

Revak, who was originally from the Wisconsin Rapids area, was arrested for the Williams murder and killed himself in a Missouri jail cell while awaiting trial.

He was considered a possible suspect in several other unsolved cases, including the 1995 disappearance of Mason City TV anchor Jodi Huisentruit.

The Wisconsin sheriff says the new DNA findings won’t bring back the victims, but it may bring some closure to the families.

(By Bob Fisher, KLKK, Clear Lake)