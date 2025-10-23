Doomed Iowa water quality sensor system gets financial life raft

Leaders in Iowa’s most populous county say they’ll funnel 200-thousand dollars to the Iowa Water Quality Information System to help keep a network of river and stream sensors operating next year.

The University of Iowa program lost state funding in 2023, and supplemental dollars from the Walton Family Foundation and ISU Nutrient Research Center are expected to run out next year.

Matt McCoy is chair of the Polk County Board of Supervisors. “While I personally would like to see the state and federal government play a big role in helping us fund these data sets,” McCoy says, “unfortunately, they’ve made decisions at the legislative and at the federal level to not do that.”

McCoy says the county has an obligation to ensure the water its residents rely on is protected. The funding from Polk County represents one-third of the annual budget for the water monitoring network. McCoy says the hope is that other counties will contribute funding to operate dozens of sensors across the state.

Rich Leopold, director of Polk County Conservation, says long periods of data are key for tracking trends and knowing whether certain water quality practices, like adding wetlands, are effective.

Leopold says, “We’re investing time, energy and money into all these practices, and if we want to make sure that we’re doing something to make things improve, are things improving?”

The sensors collect real-time data for things like nitrate, flow and temperature.

The Iowa division of the Izaak Walton League recently launched a GoFundMe page for the program.

(By Rachel Cramer, Iowa Public Radio)